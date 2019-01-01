QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/12.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
Minco Capital Corp is a Canadian company that is focused on utilizing its working capital position, industry contacts and internal expertise to identify, evaluate and invest in assets that have the capacity to generate returns and growth. The company invests in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as taking indirect and direct ownership stakes in resource projects. Its types of investments may include common shares, preferred shares, warrants, royalties, convertible debentures, bridge loans, and other investment vehicles.

Analyst Ratings

Minco Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minco Capital (MGHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minco Capital (OTCQB: MGHCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Minco Capital's (MGHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minco Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Minco Capital (MGHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minco Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Minco Capital (MGHCF)?

A

The stock price for Minco Capital (OTCQB: MGHCF) is $0.0572 last updated Today at 3:16:27 PM.

Q

Does Minco Capital (MGHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minco Capital.

Q

When is Minco Capital (OTCQB:MGHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Minco Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minco Capital (MGHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minco Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Minco Capital (MGHCF) operate in?

A

Minco Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.