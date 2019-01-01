QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.88/5.27%
52 Wk
15.6 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
83.3M
Payout Ratio
66.67
Open
-
P/E
12.65
EPS
0.27
Shares
5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Juniata Valley Financial Corp provides financial services. It offers banking services such as personal checking, personal savings, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, and other banking services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Juniata Valley Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Juniata Valley Financial (OTCPK: JUVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Juniata Valley Financial's (JUVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Juniata Valley Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Juniata Valley Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF)?

A

The stock price for Juniata Valley Financial (OTCPK: JUVF) is $16.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:26:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Juniata Valley Financial (OTCPK:JUVF) reporting earnings?

A

Juniata Valley Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Juniata Valley Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF) operate in?

A

Juniata Valley Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.