|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Juniata Valley Financial (OTCPK: JUVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Juniata Valley Financial.
There is no analysis for Juniata Valley Financial
The stock price for Juniata Valley Financial (OTCPK: JUVF) is $16.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:26:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Juniata Valley Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Juniata Valley Financial.
Juniata Valley Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.