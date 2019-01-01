QQQ
Range
Range
Vol / Avg.
-/136.8K
Div / Yield
0.27/1.61%
52 Wk
15.08 - 25.55
Mkt Cap
55.6B
Payout Ratio
37.62
Open
-
P/E
24.87
EPS
26.16
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Chugai Pharmaceutical is a Japanese drug developer and subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd, which owns roughly 60% of the company. Founded in 1925, Chugai deals primarily in the Japanese market, where it generates roughly half of its revenue. It has been the leader in Japan's oncology market for the past decade, largely due to drugs licensed from its parent's portfolio. The company also develops its own innovative medicines, primarily focused on oncology, renal diseases, and bone and joint diseases. It is an industry leader in antibody technology with several notable therapies, including Hemlibra for hemophilia patients and Actemra for rheumatoid arthritis.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: CHGCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chugai Pharmaceutical's (CHGCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chugai Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY)?

A

The stock price for Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: CHGCY) is $16.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCY) reporting earnings?

A

Chugai Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) operate in?

A

Chugai Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.