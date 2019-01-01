Heineken Holding NV holds more than 50% of Heineken NV's issued shares. It does not engage in operational activities and generates income almost exclusively by receiving Heineken dividends. Heineken Holding NV has five segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Heineken NV brews and sells more than 200 brands of beer in nearly 200 countries. Notable brands include Heineken, Amstel, Dos Equis, Tecate, Goldberg, Red Stripe, Legunitas, and Tiger. Close to half of Heineken NV's revenue comes from Europe, and nearly one third of its revenue comes from the Americas. The remaining revenue is split among the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle East and Eastern Europe regions.