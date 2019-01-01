Pioneer Power Solutions Inc manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. Its principal products and services include custom-engineered electrical transformers, switchgear and engine-generator sets and controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets. Pioneer Power works in two reportable segments: Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions) and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power). Pioneer generates most of its revenue from the United States of America.