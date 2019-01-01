QQQ
Range
4.14 - 4.16
Vol / Avg.
6.2K/32.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.14 - 4.43
Mkt Cap
625.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.15
P/E
1.92
EPS
1.76
Shares
150.4M
Outstanding
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Cardinal Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCPK: CRLFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardinal Energy's (CRLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardinal Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardinal Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardinal Energy (CRLFF)?

A

The stock price for Cardinal Energy (OTCPK: CRLFF) is $4.16 last updated Today at 4:24:07 PM.

Q

Does Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardinal Energy.

Q

When is Cardinal Energy (OTCPK:CRLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cardinal Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardinal Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardinal Energy (CRLFF) operate in?

A

Cardinal Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.