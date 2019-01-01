Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc is engaged in developing products that enable secure data, at rest and in flight, across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases. The company derives revenue primarily from contracts for subscription to access the SaaS platforms and, ancillary services provided in connection with subscription services. Its product portfolio comprises of ClassiDocs, WordPress GDPR Framework, ARALOC platform, ArcMail, Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program, and Privacy Manager.