Range
1.26 - 1.78
Vol / Avg.
5.9K/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.26
P/E
0.02
EPS
-1.25
Shares
762.9K
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Data443 Risk Mitigation Inc is engaged in developing products that enable secure data, at rest and in flight, across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases. The company derives revenue primarily from contracts for subscription to access the SaaS platforms and, ancillary services provided in connection with subscription services. Its product portfolio comprises of ClassiDocs, WordPress GDPR Framework, ARALOC platform, ArcMail, Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program, and Privacy Manager.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCPK: ATDS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Data443 Risk Mitigation's (ATDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Q

What is the target price for Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Data443 Risk Mitigation

Q

Current Stock Price for Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS)?

A

The stock price for Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCPK: ATDS) is $1.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:41:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Q

When is Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCPK:ATDS) reporting earnings?

A

Data443 Risk Mitigation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Q

What sector and industry does Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS) operate in?

A

Data443 Risk Mitigation is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.