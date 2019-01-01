QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Genex Pharmaceutical Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of Reconstituted Bone Xenograft (RBX) in the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

Genex Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genex Pharmaceutical (GENX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genex Pharmaceutical (OTCEM: GENX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genex Pharmaceutical's (GENX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genex Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Genex Pharmaceutical (GENX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genex Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Genex Pharmaceutical (GENX)?

A

The stock price for Genex Pharmaceutical (OTCEM: GENX) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:47:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genex Pharmaceutical (GENX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genex Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Genex Pharmaceutical (OTCEM:GENX) reporting earnings?

A

Genex Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genex Pharmaceutical (GENX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genex Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Genex Pharmaceutical (GENX) operate in?

A

Genex Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.