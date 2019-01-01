QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Maven Brands Inc, formerly True Leaf Brands Inc is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market under Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations program administered by Health Canada. The company is launching an innovative services program to provide seed-to-shelf solutions for cannabis micro-cultivators and small-scale producers across Canada. Its services will be designed to support craft growers on a path to the regulated market and will operate from the True Leaf Campus facility located in Lumby, British Columbia.

Maven Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maven Brands (TRLFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maven Brands (OTCPK: TRLFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maven Brands's (TRLFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maven Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Maven Brands (TRLFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maven Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Maven Brands (TRLFF)?

A

The stock price for Maven Brands (OTCPK: TRLFF) is $0.10794 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:36:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maven Brands (TRLFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maven Brands.

Q

When is Maven Brands (OTCPK:TRLFF) reporting earnings?

A

Maven Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maven Brands (TRLFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maven Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Maven Brands (TRLFF) operate in?

A

Maven Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.