Maven Brands Inc, formerly True Leaf Brands Inc is a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market under Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations program administered by Health Canada. The company is launching an innovative services program to provide seed-to-shelf solutions for cannabis micro-cultivators and small-scale producers across Canada. Its services will be designed to support craft growers on a path to the regulated market and will operate from the True Leaf Campus facility located in Lumby, British Columbia.