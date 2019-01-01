QQQ
Range
20.77 - 21.2
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/5K
Div / Yield
0.44/2.10%
52 Wk
13.71 - 22.53
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
4.8
Open
21.15
P/E
10.29
EPS
0.55
Shares
119.2M
Outstanding
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company's properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts. Oil production is sold to a small basket of participants in South and North America.

Parex Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parex Resources (PARXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parex Resources (OTCPK: PARXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parex Resources's (PARXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parex Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Parex Resources (PARXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parex Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Parex Resources (PARXF)?

A

The stock price for Parex Resources (OTCPK: PARXF) is $20.773 last updated Today at 7:06:49 PM.

Q

Does Parex Resources (PARXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parex Resources.

Q

When is Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) reporting earnings?

A

Parex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parex Resources (PARXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parex Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Parex Resources (PARXF) operate in?

A

Parex Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.