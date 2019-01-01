QQQ
Range
1.52 - 1.7
Vol / Avg.
462.4K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 4.2
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.59
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
American Rebel Holdings Inc develops self-defense and patriotic products. It designs, manufactures, and markets concealed carry products. It offers products range in Backpacks, Coats, and Others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Rebel Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Rebel Holdings (AREB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ: AREB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Rebel Holdings's (AREB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Rebel Holdings (AREB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Rebel Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for American Rebel Holdings (AREB)?

A

The stock price for American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ: AREB) is $1.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Rebel Holdings (AREB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Rebel Holdings.

Q

When is American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) reporting earnings?

A

American Rebel Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is American Rebel Holdings (AREB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Rebel Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does American Rebel Holdings (AREB) operate in?

A

American Rebel Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.