Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.8K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.51%
52 Wk
1.9 - 14.77
Mkt Cap
35.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
9M
Outstanding
InnSuites Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It owns and operates hotels, provides management services for hotels and also provides trademark license services. The Trust is also involved in various operations incidental to the operation of hotels, such as the operation of restaurants, meeting/banquet room rentals and the operation of a reservation system. Geographically operates through the region of the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030
REV1.694M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InnSuites Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InnSuites Hospitality's (IHT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InnSuites Hospitality.

Q

What is the target price for InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InnSuites Hospitality

Q

Current Stock Price for InnSuites Hospitality (IHT)?

A

The stock price for InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) is $3.915 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX:IHT) reporting earnings?

A

InnSuites Hospitality’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InnSuites Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does InnSuites Hospitality (IHT) operate in?

A

InnSuites Hospitality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.