Range
12.81 - 13.05
Vol / Avg.
124.1K/676.8K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.80%
52 Wk
11.6 - 15.38
Mkt Cap
41B
Payout Ratio
128.72
Open
13.04
P/E
17.77
EPS
0
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 10:33AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products

Following the acquisition of WhiteWave, Danone restructured the firm into three broad segments: essential dairy and plant-based products, which represents just over half of group revenue; specialised nutrition; and bottled water. The firm's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Danone/Dannon dairy products, Nutrilon and Cow & Gate infant nutrition, and Evian and Volvic bottled water. Danone derives about 60% of its annual sales outside Western Europe, up from about just one third in 2001.

Danone Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danone (DANOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Danone's (DANOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Danone.

Q

What is the target price for Danone (DANOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Danone

Q

Current Stock Price for Danone (DANOY)?

A

The stock price for Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) is $12.84 last updated Today at 6:06:01 PM.

Q

Does Danone (DANOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2012.

Q

When is Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) reporting earnings?

A

Danone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Danone (DANOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danone.

Q

What sector and industry does Danone (DANOY) operate in?

A

Danone is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.