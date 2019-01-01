Visium Technologies Inc is a Virginia based company focused on providing innovative cybersecurity solutions to businesses which protect and secure the operating landscape of the enterprise and their data assets. The company's focus is on test and measurement, test and evaluation, and cybersecurity solutions to protect connected devices (Internet of Things, or "IoT" and Industrial Internet of Things "IIoT"). This includes securing industrial systems from penetration. The company do this through a proprietary IoT test platform which it calls the Cyber Physical Test Bench, and by visualizing and prioritizing remediation of technology risks.