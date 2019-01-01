QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.9K
Div / Yield
1.98/4.11%
52 Wk
47.2 - 95.72
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
89.03
Open
-
P/E
22.39
EPS
0
Shares
94.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Based in the U.K., Johnson Matthey is a global leader in production of emissions catalysts for automobiles and trucks. The company also manufactures industrial catalysts for the chemicals and oil and gas sectors, and a variety of other industrial products derived from platinum-group metals.

Johnson Matthey Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Johnson Matthey's (JMPLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Johnson Matthey.

Q

What is the target price for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) was reported by Jefferies on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JMPLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)?

A

The stock price for Johnson Matthey (OTCPK: JMPLY) is $48.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLY) reporting earnings?

A

Johnson Matthey does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Johnson Matthey.

Q

What sector and industry does Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) operate in?

A

Johnson Matthey is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.