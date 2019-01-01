Sysmex Corp manufactures and distributes in vitro diagnostic instruments, reagents, and software. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from selling tests for human bodily fluids to hospitals and commercial laboratories. Within this industry, the firm specializes in hematology reagents and instruments. Sysmex also sells in vitro diagnostics for applications like urinalysis and hemostasis and provides support and maintenance services for its systems. Over half of the firm's revenue is generated by sales of reagents and services, which are recurring sources of income. Sysmex primarily sells its products to customers in Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Americas.