Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/32.6K
Div / Yield
0.33/0.88%
52 Wk
35.41 - 69.41
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
35.46
Open
-
P/E
41.75
EPS
25.48
Shares
418.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Sysmex Corp manufactures and distributes in vitro diagnostic instruments, reagents, and software. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from selling tests for human bodily fluids to hospitals and commercial laboratories. Within this industry, the firm specializes in hematology reagents and instruments. Sysmex also sells in vitro diagnostics for applications like urinalysis and hemostasis and provides support and maintenance services for its systems. Over half of the firm's revenue is generated by sales of reagents and services, which are recurring sources of income. Sysmex primarily sells its products to customers in Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Americas.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220
REV793.302M

Analyst Ratings

Sysmex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sysmex (SSMXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sysmex (OTCPK: SSMXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sysmex's (SSMXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sysmex.

Q

What is the target price for Sysmex (SSMXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sysmex

Q

Current Stock Price for Sysmex (SSMXY)?

A

The stock price for Sysmex (OTCPK: SSMXY) is $37.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sysmex (SSMXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sysmex (OTCPK:SSMXY) reporting earnings?

A

Sysmex’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sysmex (SSMXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sysmex.

Q

What sector and industry does Sysmex (SSMXY) operate in?

A

Sysmex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.