|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|REV
|793.302M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sysmex (OTCPK: SSMXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sysmex.
There is no analysis for Sysmex
The stock price for Sysmex (OTCPK: SSMXY) is $37.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Sysmex’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sysmex.
Sysmex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.