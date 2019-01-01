QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 8:23AM
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship. It is then shipped to multiple countries across the world, with the majority headed to Japan, Korea and China.

Westshore Terminals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westshore Terminals (OTCPK: WTSHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Westshore Terminals's (WTSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westshore Terminals.

Q

What is the target price for Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Westshore Terminals (OTCPK: WTSHF) was reported by Scotiabank on March 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting WTSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.84% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Westshore Terminals (WTSHF)?

A

The stock price for Westshore Terminals (OTCPK: WTSHF) is $21.393724 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Westshore Terminals (OTCPK:WTSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Westshore Terminals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westshore Terminals.

Q

What sector and industry does Westshore Terminals (WTSHF) operate in?

A

Westshore Terminals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.