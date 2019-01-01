Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship. It is then shipped to multiple countries across the world, with the majority headed to Japan, Korea and China.