Range
494.84 - 504.32
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/8.3K
Div / Yield
10/1.99%
52 Wk
390 - 550.61
Mkt Cap
11.9B
Payout Ratio
8.18
Open
503
P/E
4.1
EPS
35.66
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 9:58AM
Fairfax Financial offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. About 25% of premiums come from reinsurance activities, and almost 30% of premiums are generated from outside Canada and the U.S. The company also has some noninsurance operations such as restaurants. Fairfax has been led by Prem Watsa, its chairman and CEO, since its formation in 1985.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fairfax Finl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fairfax Finl Hldgs's (FRFHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFHF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 650.00 expecting FRFHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFHF)?

A

The stock price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFHF) is $496.5409 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2009 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2009.

Q

When is Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK:FRFHF) reporting earnings?

A

Fairfax Finl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Fairfax Finl Hldgs (FRFHF) operate in?

A

Fairfax Finl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.