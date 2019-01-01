|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.
The latest price target for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFHF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 650.00 expecting FRFHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fairfax Finl Hldgs (OTCPK: FRFHF) is $496.5409 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2009 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2009.
Fairfax Finl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fairfax Finl Hldgs.
Fairfax Finl Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.