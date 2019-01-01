QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Computershare has grown via global acquisition to become the world's leading provider of share registry services, constitutes around 60% of group EBITDA. The remaining 40% largely comprises mortgage administration services in the United States and United Kingdom. Around a third of group EBITDA is generated by interest on client-owned cash balances, or margin income, which is exposed to interest rate movements.

Computershare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Computershare (CMSQY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Computershare (OTCPK: CMSQY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Computershare's (CMSQY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Computershare.

Q

What is the target price for Computershare (CMSQY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Computershare

Q

Current Stock Price for Computershare (CMSQY)?

A

The stock price for Computershare (OTCPK: CMSQY) is $15.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:24:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Computershare (CMSQY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2012.

Q

When is Computershare (OTCPK:CMSQY) reporting earnings?

A

Computershare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Computershare (CMSQY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Computershare.

Q

What sector and industry does Computershare (CMSQY) operate in?

A

Computershare is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.