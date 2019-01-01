CLS Holdings USA Inc is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for Cannabis Life Sciences in recognition of the company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. The company generates the majority of its revenues and corresponding accounts receivable from the sale of cannabis, and cannabis related products.