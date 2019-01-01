QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/71.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
128.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:53AM
CLS Holdings USA Inc is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for Cannabis Life Sciences in recognition of the company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. The company generates the majority of its revenues and corresponding accounts receivable from the sale of cannabis, and cannabis related products.


CLS Holdings USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB: CLSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CLS Holdings USA's (CLSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CLS Holdings USA.

Q

What is the target price for CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB: CLSH) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.10 expecting CLSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)?

A

The stock price for CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB: CLSH) is $0.078 last updated Today at 2:30:28 PM.

Q

Does CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CLS Holdings USA.

Q

When is CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB:CLSH) reporting earnings?

A

CLS Holdings USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CLS Holdings USA.

Q

What sector and industry does CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) operate in?

A

CLS Holdings USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.