Range
130 - 133.56
Vol / Avg.
41K/35.2K
Div / Yield
0.82/0.63%
52 Wk
109.02 - 179.94
Mkt Cap
47.5B
Payout Ratio
10.75
Open
133.56
P/E
35.45
EPS
110.75
Shares
365.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Hoya Corp is a diversified, multinational company and supplier of innovative and indispensable high-tech and healthcare products. HOYA is active in two core business segments: The Life Care segment and Information Technology segment. The Life Care segment encompasses health care areas such as eyeglass lenses and the operation of contact lens retail stores, as well as medical endoscopes, surgical equipment and artificial bones and implants. Information Technology segment focuses on electronics products for the semiconductor industry and LCD panels, glass disks for HDDs and optical lenses for digital cameras and smartphones.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.970
REV1.507B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoya (HOCPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoya (OTCPK: HOCPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoya's (HOCPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoya.

Q

What is the target price for Hoya (HOCPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoya

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoya (HOCPY)?

A

The stock price for Hoya (OTCPK: HOCPY) is $130 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoya (HOCPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Hoya (OTCPK:HOCPY) reporting earnings?

A

Hoya’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Hoya (HOCPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoya.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoya (HOCPY) operate in?

A

Hoya is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.