Hoya Corp is a diversified, multinational company and supplier of innovative and indispensable high-tech and healthcare products. HOYA is active in two core business segments: The Life Care segment and Information Technology segment. The Life Care segment encompasses health care areas such as eyeglass lenses and the operation of contact lens retail stores, as well as medical endoscopes, surgical equipment and artificial bones and implants. Information Technology segment focuses on electronics products for the semiconductor industry and LCD panels, glass disks for HDDs and optical lenses for digital cameras and smartphones.