QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.69 - 2.82
Vol / Avg.
4.9K/17.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.86 - 5.31
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.7
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
8.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 12:52AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Sands China operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. Its properties include Sands Macao, the Venetian Macao, the Plaza Macao, Sands Cotai Central, and the Parisian Macao. It offers 11,716 hotel rooms and suites, 1,685 gaming tables, and 5,350 slots, with about 24% market share in the Macao gaming sector in terms of gross gaming revenue as of 2019. Las Vegas Sands has a 70% stake in Sands China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sands China Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sands China (SCHYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sands China (OTCPK: SCHYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sands China's (SCHYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sands China.

Q

What is the target price for Sands China (SCHYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sands China

Q

Current Stock Price for Sands China (SCHYF)?

A

The stock price for Sands China (OTCPK: SCHYF) is $2.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sands China (SCHYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sands China.

Q

When is Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYF) reporting earnings?

A

Sands China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sands China (SCHYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sands China.

Q

What sector and industry does Sands China (SCHYF) operate in?

A

Sands China is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.