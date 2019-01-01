QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.52/2.08%
52 Wk
24.08 - 35.79
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
253.85
Open
-
P/E
122.73
EPS
-0.2
Shares
102.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 7:15AM
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex's plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of energy through long-term contracts to customers in Canada, France, and the United States. Boralex's wind and hydroelectric power stations, located in Canada and France, account for most of this revenue. The company's facilities in Canada and France are also responsible for most of the company's total power production.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boralex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boralex (BRLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boralex (OTCPK: BRLXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Boralex's (BRLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boralex.

Q

What is the target price for Boralex (BRLXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boralex (OTCPK: BRLXF) was reported by CIBC on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting BRLXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boralex (BRLXF)?

A

The stock price for Boralex (OTCPK: BRLXF) is $25.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:53:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boralex (BRLXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is Boralex (OTCPK:BRLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Boralex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boralex (BRLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boralex.

Q

What sector and industry does Boralex (BRLXF) operate in?

A

Boralex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.