|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boralex (OTCPK: BRLXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boralex.
The latest price target for Boralex (OTCPK: BRLXF) was reported by CIBC on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting BRLXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.92% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Boralex (OTCPK: BRLXF) is $25.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:53:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.
Boralex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boralex.
Boralex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.