Carrefour is a multiformat retailer with operations in more than 30 countries, over 12,000 stores worldwide, 1,200 drive outlets and a workforce of 360,000 people. Established in 1959, it is slowly diversifying away from the original large hypermarket format, although hypermarkets still account for the majority of sales in France. Its focus on developing smaller stores has reduced exposure to the nonfood category. About 78% of sales are in Europe, with 19% in Latin America and 3% in Asia.