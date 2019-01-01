QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.95/8.75%
52 Wk
10.83 - 30.45
Mkt Cap
370.4M
Payout Ratio
28.14
Open
-
P/E
5.17
EPS
0.1
Shares
34.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS manufactures biscuits, crackers, chocolate, and cake in its half a dozen production facilities in Turkey. Its major brands include Ulker, Alpella, Halk, Kat Tat, and Karsa. The company also has a financial stake in the Godiva brand. Biscuit sales and chocolate sales each account for more than 40% of the company's total revenue. Substantially all of the remaining revenue is from cake sales. Nearly 90% of the company's total revenue comes from sales in Turkey. The company is a subsidiary of Yildiz Holding.

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (OTCPK: UELKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi's (UELKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi.

Q

What is the target price for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi

Q

Current Stock Price for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY)?

A

The stock price for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (OTCPK: UELKY) is $10.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:42:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 26, 2011.

Q

When is Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (OTCPK:UELKY) reporting earnings?

A

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi.

Q

What sector and industry does Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi (UELKY) operate in?

A

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.