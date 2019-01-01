Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS manufactures biscuits, crackers, chocolate, and cake in its half a dozen production facilities in Turkey. Its major brands include Ulker, Alpella, Halk, Kat Tat, and Karsa. The company also has a financial stake in the Godiva brand. Biscuit sales and chocolate sales each account for more than 40% of the company's total revenue. Substantially all of the remaining revenue is from cake sales. Nearly 90% of the company's total revenue comes from sales in Turkey. The company is a subsidiary of Yildiz Holding.