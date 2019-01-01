QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/105.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
13.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
238.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Sharing Services Global Corp is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. The company owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that sell products and services to the consumer directly through independent representatives that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media, and travel benefits. Its operating segment includes Health and wellness products and Others. The company derives the maximum revenue from Health and wellness products segment. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United States.

Sharing Services Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharing Services Global (SHRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharing Services Global (OTCQB: SHRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharing Services Global's (SHRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sharing Services Global.

Q

What is the target price for Sharing Services Global (SHRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sharing Services Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharing Services Global (SHRG)?

A

The stock price for Sharing Services Global (OTCQB: SHRG) is $0.05715 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:03:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharing Services Global (SHRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharing Services Global.

Q

When is Sharing Services Global (OTCQB:SHRG) reporting earnings?

A

Sharing Services Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sharing Services Global (SHRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharing Services Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharing Services Global (SHRG) operate in?

A

Sharing Services Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.