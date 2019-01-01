Sharing Services Global Corp is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. The company owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that sell products and services to the consumer directly through independent representatives that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media, and travel benefits. Its operating segment includes Health and wellness products and Others. The company derives the maximum revenue from Health and wellness products segment. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United States.