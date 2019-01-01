QQQ
Range
2.32 - 2.42
Vol / Avg.
63K/68.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 2.93
Mkt Cap
393.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
163.2M
Outstanding
Eskay Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an interest in St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB) - Eskay Project and Corey Mineral Claims. Its operations comprise a single reporting operating segment engaged in Mineral Exploration in Canada.

Eskay Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eskay Mining (ESKYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eskay Mining (OTCQX: ESKYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eskay Mining's (ESKYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eskay Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Eskay Mining (ESKYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eskay Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Eskay Mining (ESKYF)?

A

The stock price for Eskay Mining (OTCQX: ESKYF) is $2.4095 last updated Today at 8:57:06 PM.

Q

Does Eskay Mining (ESKYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eskay Mining.

Q

When is Eskay Mining (OTCQX:ESKYF) reporting earnings?

A

Eskay Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eskay Mining (ESKYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eskay Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Eskay Mining (ESKYF) operate in?

A

Eskay Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.