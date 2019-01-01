QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
11M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
109.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Bioxytran Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing anti-necrosis drugs that treat a variety of medical conditions resulting from Ischemia. It is also focusing on the development and commercialization of treatments to prevent catastrophic brain damage resulting from hypoxic conditions following brain stroke. Its product candidate, BXT-25, is an anti-necrosis drug that carries oxygen to tissues when the flow of blood is blocked. Its other drug candidate BXT-252 is a resuscitative agent in a variety of wound healing applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bioxytran Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bioxytran (BIXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bioxytran (OTCPK: BIXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bioxytran's (BIXT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bioxytran.

Q

What is the target price for Bioxytran (BIXT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bioxytran

Q

Current Stock Price for Bioxytran (BIXT)?

A

The stock price for Bioxytran (OTCPK: BIXT) is $0.1003 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:09:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bioxytran (BIXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioxytran.

Q

When is Bioxytran (OTCPK:BIXT) reporting earnings?

A

Bioxytran does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bioxytran (BIXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bioxytran.

Q

What sector and industry does Bioxytran (BIXT) operate in?

A

Bioxytran is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.