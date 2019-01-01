Bioxytran Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing anti-necrosis drugs that treat a variety of medical conditions resulting from Ischemia. It is also focusing on the development and commercialization of treatments to prevent catastrophic brain damage resulting from hypoxic conditions following brain stroke. Its product candidate, BXT-25, is an anti-necrosis drug that carries oxygen to tissues when the flow of blood is blocked. Its other drug candidate BXT-252 is a resuscitative agent in a variety of wound healing applications.