Blue Lagoon Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its business is to acquire, explore, and evaluate mineral resource interests. The projects of the company include Pellair Gold Project, Dome Mountain Project, Big Onion Project and Golden Wonder Project.

Blue Lagoon Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Lagoon Resources (OTCQB: BLAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Lagoon Resources's (BLAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Lagoon Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Lagoon Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Lagoon Resources (OTCQB: BLAGF) is $0.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Lagoon Resources.

Q

When is Blue Lagoon Resources (OTCQB:BLAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Lagoon Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Lagoon Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Lagoon Resources (BLAGF) operate in?

A

Blue Lagoon Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.