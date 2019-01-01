|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blue Lagoon Resources (OTCQB: BLAGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Blue Lagoon Resources.
There is no analysis for Blue Lagoon Resources
The stock price for Blue Lagoon Resources (OTCQB: BLAGF) is $0.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Lagoon Resources.
Blue Lagoon Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Blue Lagoon Resources.
Blue Lagoon Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.