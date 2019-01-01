QQQ
Range
0.32 - 0.37
Vol / Avg.
2M/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
163.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.34
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
453.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on the acquisitions of like companies.

Solar Integrated Roofing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK: SIRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Solar Integrated Roofing's (SIRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solar Integrated Roofing.

Q

What is the target price for Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solar Integrated Roofing

Q

Current Stock Price for Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC)?

A

The stock price for Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK: SIRC) is $0.3611 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solar Integrated Roofing.

Q

When is Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) reporting earnings?

A

Solar Integrated Roofing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solar Integrated Roofing.

Q

What sector and industry does Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC) operate in?

A

Solar Integrated Roofing is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.