Range
19.67 - 20.23
Vol / Avg.
63.5K/52K
Div / Yield
0.74/3.72%
52 Wk
18.88 - 22.35
Mkt Cap
13.4B
Payout Ratio
35.89
Open
19.8
P/E
10.34
EPS
64.16
Shares
674.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Sekisui House Ltd is a Japanese construction company that focuses on residential construction. It is one of the world's largest international homebuilders and operates in Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, and the United States. Sekisui House is involved in constructing single-family detached housing and multi-unit residential housing, condominium development, and urban redevelopment. The company uses eco-friendly features in its construction projects such as solar panels and sustainable material usage. The majority of revenue for the company is derived from its detached-housing projects, followed by rental and condominium construction.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.580
REV5.591B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sekisui House Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sekisui House (SKHSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sekisui House (OTCPK: SKHSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sekisui House's (SKHSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sekisui House.

Q

What is the target price for Sekisui House (SKHSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sekisui House

Q

Current Stock Price for Sekisui House (SKHSY)?

A

The stock price for Sekisui House (OTCPK: SKHSY) is $19.915 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sekisui House (SKHSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 9, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sekisui House (OTCPK:SKHSY) reporting earnings?

A

Sekisui House’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sekisui House (SKHSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sekisui House.

Q

What sector and industry does Sekisui House (SKHSY) operate in?

A

Sekisui House is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.