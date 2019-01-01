Fuji Electric is a Japanese electrical equipment manufacturer and distributor that operates through five main segments: power electronic systems energy, power electronic systems energy industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation. The main revenue drivers, power electronic systems energy and industry, include energy management, factory automation, and IT solutions. Electronic devices includes the manufacture and sale of semiconductors and magnetic disks. Food and beverage distribution offers vending machines across the world. The power generation segment provides design, manufacturing and on-site installation services. The firm generates most of its revenue in Asia, with some derived from Europe and the Americas.