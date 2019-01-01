QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:13PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 4:51PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Puration Inc is engaged in the business of researching, designing, developing, producing, marketing and distributing products and systems to improve quality of the water used daily by people around the world. The company designs and produces personal use water filter bottles and other containers and also has developed its proprietary technology for water filtration and purification. It derives its revenue from the selling of water filtration products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Puration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puration (PURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puration (OTCPK: PURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Puration's (PURA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puration.

Q

What is the target price for Puration (PURA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puration

Q

Current Stock Price for Puration (PURA)?

A

The stock price for Puration (OTCPK: PURA) is $0.0089 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puration (PURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puration.

Q

When is Puration (OTCPK:PURA) reporting earnings?

A

Puration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puration (PURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puration.

Q

What sector and industry does Puration (PURA) operate in?

A

Puration is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.