Range
1.81 - 2.1
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.43 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 5:44AM
Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Vallourec SA is engaged in the provision of tubular solutions to the oil and gas industry. Its expertise also extends to the industry sector including mechanicals, automobile, and construction. The company has structured its operations into the following business segments, Seamless Tubes, and Specialty Products. The group has a large portfolio of tubular products including a range of seamless tubes, specialty tubes; and connections and accessories. Its primary geographic markets are Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Rest of the World. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from North America.

Vallourec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vallourec (VLOWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vallourec's (VLOWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vallourec.

Q

What is the target price for Vallourec (VLOWY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOWY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on July 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VLOWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vallourec (VLOWY)?

A

The stock price for Vallourec (OTCPK: VLOWY) is $2.1 last updated Today at 3:27:54 PM.

Q

Does Vallourec (VLOWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 31, 2012.

Q

When is Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOWY) reporting earnings?

A

Vallourec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vallourec (VLOWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vallourec.

Q

What sector and industry does Vallourec (VLOWY) operate in?

A

Vallourec is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.