While Nissan annually sells about 4 million vehicles, total 2020 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sales volume of 7.8 million vehicles makes the alliance the third largest vehicle group in the world, behind Toyota at 9.5 million and Volkswagen at 9.3 million vehicles sold. Nissan's financial services subsidiary provides consumers with auto loans and leases. In addition, the subsidiary also finances Nissan's sales to its dealerships (known as floor-plan financing). Nissan is 43.4% owned by French automaker Renault, while Nissan in turn owns 15% of Renault. The Alliance also has controlling interests in AvtoVAZ (Lada) in Russia and Mitsubishi Motors in Japan.

Nissan Motor Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK: NSANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nissan Motor Co's (NSANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nissan Motor Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nissan Motor Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Nissan Motor Co (NSANF)?

A

The stock price for Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK: NSANF) is $4.89 last updated Today at 5:16:45 PM.

Q

Does Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANF) reporting earnings?

A

Nissan Motor Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nissan Motor Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nissan Motor Co (NSANF) operate in?

A

Nissan Motor Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.