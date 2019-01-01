QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
750.6K/753.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
132.2M
Outstanding
Grand Havana Inc is a retailer of tea and coffee products. The company offers the product such as coffee, tea, coffee and teaware, and accessories. Its coffee product includes espresso and daily brew coffee. Tea product consists of green tea, black tea, and herbal tea. Coffee and teaware include fuchsia cast iron ginkgo teapot, espresso coffee machine, glass tall tea mug w infuser and lid, grand Havana tea mug with infuser and lid, Bialetti tea press, curve teapot w infuser, stump teapot w infuser, grand Havana coffee mug and grand Havana espresso cup. Accessories consist of loose leaf tea filters, Bunn coffee filters, and loose leaf tea steeping ball.

Grand Havana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand Havana (GHAV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand Havana (OTCPK: GHAV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grand Havana's (GHAV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand Havana.

Q

What is the target price for Grand Havana (GHAV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand Havana

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand Havana (GHAV)?

A

The stock price for Grand Havana (OTCPK: GHAV) is $0.0094 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand Havana (GHAV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand Havana.

Q

When is Grand Havana (OTCPK:GHAV) reporting earnings?

A

Grand Havana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand Havana (GHAV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand Havana.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand Havana (GHAV) operate in?

A

Grand Havana is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.