Grand Havana Inc is a retailer of tea and coffee products. The company offers the product such as coffee, tea, coffee and teaware, and accessories. Its coffee product includes espresso and daily brew coffee. Tea product consists of green tea, black tea, and herbal tea. Coffee and teaware include fuchsia cast iron ginkgo teapot, espresso coffee machine, glass tall tea mug w infuser and lid, grand Havana tea mug with infuser and lid, Bialetti tea press, curve teapot w infuser, stump teapot w infuser, grand Havana coffee mug and grand Havana espresso cup. Accessories consist of loose leaf tea filters, Bunn coffee filters, and loose leaf tea steeping ball.