Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
69.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
349.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 5:50PM
Cann Group Ltd is engaged in the cultivation of medicinal cannabis for both medicinal and research purposes pursuant to the licenses and permits issued to the company; the development and manufacture (via third party arrangements) of finished product formulations; and the pursuit and execution of various supply and offtake agreements with third parties.

Analyst Ratings

Cann Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cann Gr (CNGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cann Gr (OTCPK: CNGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cann Gr's (CNGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cann Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Cann Gr (CNGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cann Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Cann Gr (CNGGF)?

A

The stock price for Cann Gr (OTCPK: CNGGF) is $0.1981 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:54:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cann Gr (CNGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cann Gr.

Q

When is Cann Gr (OTCPK:CNGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Cann Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cann Gr (CNGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cann Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Cann Gr (CNGGF) operate in?

A

Cann Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.