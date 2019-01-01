QQQ
Range
0.47 - 0.52
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/958.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Paladin Energy Ltd is engaged in the production of uranium, and it operates through its various projects that are located in Australia and Africa. The operating segments of the group are Exploration, Namibia, and Australia. The segment activity in Namibia and Malawi is the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The projects of the company include Langer Heinrich Mine, Kayelekera, Mount Isa, Michelin, and Manyingee among others. The group has business operations in Australia and internationally.

Paladin Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paladin Energy (PALAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paladin Energy (OTCQX: PALAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paladin Energy's (PALAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paladin Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Paladin Energy (PALAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paladin Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Paladin Energy (PALAF)?

A

The stock price for Paladin Energy (OTCQX: PALAF) is $0.51 last updated Today at 8:59:13 PM.

Q

Does Paladin Energy (PALAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paladin Energy.

Q

When is Paladin Energy (OTCQX:PALAF) reporting earnings?

A

Paladin Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paladin Energy (PALAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paladin Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Paladin Energy (PALAF) operate in?

A

Paladin Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.