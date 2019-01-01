QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.7 - 14.86
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.4/2.62%
52 Wk
13.71 - 26.98
Mkt Cap
39.9M
Payout Ratio
29.32
Open
14.71
P/E
2.74
EPS
0.9
Shares
2.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 11:46AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 7:16AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Rand Capital Corp is a closed-end, diversified management company. The firm's investment objectives is to maximize the total return to the shareholders with current income combined with capital appreciation. Some of its portfolios include lumious, and GiveGab among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rand Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rand Capital (RAND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rand Capital's (RAND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rand Capital (RAND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rand Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Rand Capital (RAND)?

A

The stock price for Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is $15.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rand Capital (RAND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) reporting earnings?

A

Rand Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Rand Capital (RAND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rand Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Rand Capital (RAND) operate in?

A

Rand Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.