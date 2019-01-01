Founded in 1869, Sainsbury's is the second-largest U.K. grocery chain with 15% market share. It operates over 600 supermarkets and 800 convenience stores, all in the U.K. The company has diversified away from core food by selling clothing, telecom equipment, and other nonfood items. In September 2016, it took a step further into nonfood retailing with the purchase of Home Retail Group, operating the Habitat and Argos chains (general merchandise and electronics stores), for GBP 1.10 billion. It has been selling products online since 1997.