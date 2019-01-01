QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
148.9K/264.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
142M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Enertopia Corp is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of natural resource properties. The company is primarily focused on the exploration of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The company has entered into a Definitive Commercialization Licensing Agreement with US-based Genesis Water Technologies Inc. The company operates in the business segment of natural resource acquisitions.

Enertopia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enertopia (ENRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enertopia (OTCQB: ENRT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enertopia's (ENRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enertopia.

Q

What is the target price for Enertopia (ENRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enertopia

Q

Current Stock Price for Enertopia (ENRT)?

A

The stock price for Enertopia (OTCQB: ENRT) is $0.038595 last updated Today at 8:38:16 PM.

Q

Does Enertopia (ENRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enertopia.

Q

When is Enertopia (OTCQB:ENRT) reporting earnings?

A

Enertopia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enertopia (ENRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enertopia.

Q

What sector and industry does Enertopia (ENRT) operate in?

A

Enertopia is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.