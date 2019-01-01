QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Coastal Financial Corp is a financial service provider. The company is engaged in providing banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses. The operating segment of the company is community banking. The services provided by the company include online banking and pay, mobile banking, securlock equip, and loans and deposit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.570 0.0500
REV25.480M38.923M13.443M

Coastal Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coastal Financial (CCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coastal Financial's (CCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coastal Financial (CCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) was reported by Raymond James on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting CCB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.96% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coastal Financial (CCB)?

A

The stock price for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) is $46.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coastal Financial (CCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coastal Financial.

Q

When is Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) reporting earnings?

A

Coastal Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Coastal Financial (CCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coastal Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Coastal Financial (CCB) operate in?

A

Coastal Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.