AIA is headquartered in Hong Kong. The company is one of the largest pan-Asian insurance providers with a wide range of products including retirement savings plans, life insurance, and accident and health insurance. AIA was previously part of AIG and went for a separate listing in Hong Kong in 2010. The firm also provides employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. AIA is present in 18 markets and serves the holders of more than 30 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.