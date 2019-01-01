Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company's reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment, which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery, and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients; and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.