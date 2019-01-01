QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.06 - 7
Mkt Cap
120.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
29.51
EPS
0.23
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company's reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment, which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery, and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients; and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gamehost Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gamehost (GHIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gamehost (OTCPK: GHIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gamehost's (GHIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gamehost.

Q

What is the target price for Gamehost (GHIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gamehost

Q

Current Stock Price for Gamehost (GHIFF)?

A

The stock price for Gamehost (OTCPK: GHIFF) is $5.32 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 19:52:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gamehost (GHIFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2007 to stockholders of record on October 29, 2007.

Q

When is Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Gamehost does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gamehost (GHIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gamehost.

Q

What sector and industry does Gamehost (GHIFF) operate in?

A

Gamehost is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.