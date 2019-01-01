Vivakor Inc is an operator, acquirer, and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, with a focus on soil remediation. The company remediates the soil and extracts hydrocarbons, such as oils, which are then used to produce asphaltic cement and petroleum-based products. Currently, the company is focusing on remediating oil spills resulting from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and naturally occurring oil sand deposits in the Unita basin of Eastern Utah.