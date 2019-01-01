QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.63 - 2.85
Vol / Avg.
31.1K/76.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
39.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.85
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Vivakor Inc is an operator, acquirer, and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, with a focus on soil remediation. The company remediates the soil and extracts hydrocarbons, such as oils, which are then used to produce asphaltic cement and petroleum-based products. Currently, the company is focusing on remediating oil spills resulting from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and naturally occurring oil sand deposits in the Unita basin of Eastern Utah.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vivakor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vivakor (VIVK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vivakor's (VIVK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vivakor (VIVK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vivakor

Q

Current Stock Price for Vivakor (VIVK)?

A

The stock price for Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) is $2.66 last updated Today at 3:08:15 PM.

Q

Does Vivakor (VIVK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vivakor.

Q

When is Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) reporting earnings?

A

Vivakor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Vivakor (VIVK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vivakor.

Q

What sector and industry does Vivakor (VIVK) operate in?

A

Vivakor is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.