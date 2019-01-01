QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/187.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
769.23
EPS
0
Shares
300M
Outstanding
Access-Power & Co Inc is engaged in serving the communications and customer service market place.

Access-Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Access-Power (ACCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Access-Power (OTCPK: ACCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Access-Power's (ACCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Access-Power.

Q

What is the target price for Access-Power (ACCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Access-Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Access-Power (ACCR)?

A

The stock price for Access-Power (OTCPK: ACCR) is $0.0098 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Access-Power (ACCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Access-Power.

Q

When is Access-Power (OTCPK:ACCR) reporting earnings?

A

Access-Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Access-Power (ACCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Access-Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Access-Power (ACCR) operate in?

A

Access-Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.