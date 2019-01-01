QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
37.5M/134.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
558.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Foothills Exploration Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. The firm is actively focused on acquiring producing and developmental properties in the Rockies and Gulf Coast regions. Its projects include Wind River Basin, Stagecoach Project, and Altamont-Bluebell Project.

Foothills Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foothills Exploration (FTXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foothills Exploration (OTCPK: FTXP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Foothills Exploration's (FTXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foothills Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Foothills Exploration (FTXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foothills Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Foothills Exploration (FTXP)?

A

The stock price for Foothills Exploration (OTCPK: FTXP) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foothills Exploration (FTXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foothills Exploration.

Q

When is Foothills Exploration (OTCPK:FTXP) reporting earnings?

A

Foothills Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foothills Exploration (FTXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foothills Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Foothills Exploration (FTXP) operate in?

A

Foothills Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.