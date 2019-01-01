QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
Daniels Corporate Advisory Co Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of offering corporate financial consulting services and merchant banking services. The company's divisions include the flip and credit rebuilding division. Its goal of providing advisory services to business services as well as non-business services client companies. The merchant banking includes equity funding of the growth of client and service companies, as well as funding equity of small public companies.

Daniels Corporate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daniels Corporate (DCAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daniels Corporate (OTCPK: DCAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daniels Corporate's (DCAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daniels Corporate.

Q

What is the target price for Daniels Corporate (DCAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daniels Corporate

Q

Current Stock Price for Daniels Corporate (DCAC)?

A

The stock price for Daniels Corporate (OTCPK: DCAC) is $0.0006 last updated Today at 5:19:27 PM.

Q

Does Daniels Corporate (DCAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daniels Corporate.

Q

When is Daniels Corporate (OTCPK:DCAC) reporting earnings?

A

Daniels Corporate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daniels Corporate (DCAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daniels Corporate.

Q

What sector and industry does Daniels Corporate (DCAC) operate in?

A

Daniels Corporate is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.