Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:31AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in Indonesia. It is the principal provider of fixed-line services in Indonesia, and its 65%-owned subsidiary, Telkomsel, is the largest wireless carrier in the country, with about 48% market share. The company services about 70 million customers in the fixed-line and wireless markets, combined. Singapore Telecom, Singapore's leading telecommunications provider, owns the remaining 35% of Telkomsel.

PT Telkom Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PT Telkom Indonesia's (TLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) was reported by Citigroup on May 1, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TLK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK)?

A

The stock price for PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) is $29.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021.

Q

When is PT Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) reporting earnings?

A

PT Telkom Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PT Telkom Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does PT Telkom Indonesia (TLK) operate in?

A

PT Telkom Indonesia is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.