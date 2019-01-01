PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in Indonesia. It is the principal provider of fixed-line services in Indonesia, and its 65%-owned subsidiary, Telkomsel, is the largest wireless carrier in the country, with about 48% market share. The company services about 70 million customers in the fixed-line and wireless markets, combined. Singapore Telecom, Singapore's leading telecommunications provider, owns the remaining 35% of Telkomsel.