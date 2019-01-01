QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Medical Marijuana Inc is engaged in the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil. The company's products are used by pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries. Some of its products are CBD Capsules, CBD Tinctures, Vaporizers, and Hemp foods among others.

Medical Marijuana Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Marijuana (MJNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Marijuana (OTCPK: MJNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medical Marijuana's (MJNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Marijuana.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Marijuana (MJNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Marijuana

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Marijuana (MJNA)?

A

The stock price for Medical Marijuana (OTCPK: MJNA) is $0.016 last updated Today at 4:13:44 PM.

Q

Does Medical Marijuana (MJNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medical Marijuana.

Q

When is Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Marijuana does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Marijuana (MJNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Marijuana.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Marijuana (MJNA) operate in?

A

Medical Marijuana is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.